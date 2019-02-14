GREENSBORO, N.C. — On this Valentine's Day, people across the country are remembering the 17 people killed during the Parkland school shooting. Today, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida went "dark" to honor those lost.

Since the shooting, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has increased security. They added 100 new cameras and doubled its security staff to 18.

The shooting has also changed the way many schools look at their security, including in North Carolina.

Guilford County School's Chief Operations Officer, Scott McCully, and Greensboro Police Lieutenant, S.A. Morton joined us to talk about school security.

Both agreed with the North Carolina Committee on School Shootings recommendations that schools need more resource officers and more training for teachers and other school officials.

Lt. Morton also encouraged all students and school resource officers to build better relationships. Officer McCully also stress how important it is if you see something, say something.