Person barricaded in Greensboro surrenders to police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a person who was barricaded has peacefully surrendered.
They said they surrendered after about 90 minutes of negotiations Friday in an area of Swiftcreek Court. They said the person was experiencing a mental health crisis.
Police said during the incident they used part of Pilot Elementary School`s parking lot for vehicle parking and planning. They said the incident did not involve the school and that there was no danger to the schools, students, or staff throughout the incident.