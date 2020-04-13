LINWOOD, N.C. — Davidson County officials said someone died when a tree crushed a mobile home in Linwood Monday morning.

It happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Linwood Southmont Road near West Holloway Church Road as severe storms were sweeping through the area.

The sheriff's office said the person was pronounced dead when emergency officials arrived around 6:45 a.m.

Officials have not identified the victim at this time.

This is a developing story.

