Pilot Mountain wildfire: What we know now as 200+ acre blaze continues into third day

The blaze has grown to more than 240 acres, and weather conditions are only making it harder for firefighters to get it under control.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The fight to contain a massive wildfire on Pilot Mountain continues into its third day. Here's some of the latest information from North Carolina Service Ranger Jimmy Holt.

The fire reached the Pilot Mountain Knob early Monday morning.

Crews met at 8 a.m. Monday before resuming the firefight.

A scout plane will go up at 10 a.m. to dump water onto the blaze. The plane will also give an update on the acreage burning. As of late Sunday night/early Monday morning, we knew 240 acres had burned, but officials said that number has "greatly increased."

Holt said the firefighting strategy hasn't changed, and crews are looking to suppress the fire around the bottom of the mountain.

Pilot Mountain State Park will likely be closed the whole week while firefighters work to put out the blaze. Here's what we know right now.

A truly sad sight... the peak of Pilot Mountain has been scorched from the fire raging in the park.



I managed to zoom in with my camera to see the damage. @WFMY @IMcMillerNews @wfmyweather @CMorganWX @MarissaTansino @TraceyMcCain pic.twitter.com/5smw4iEiGp — Manning Franks (@ManningWFMY) November 29, 2021

How large is the fire?

As of early Monday morning, the wildfire had grown to 240 acres – the size of more than 180 football fields. We'll have an update on acreage burning by 10 a.m. Officials told WFMY News 2 since Sunday night, the acres burned "greatly increased."

Dozens of fire-fighting officials have been called in to help, including North Carolina Forest Service personnel and North Carolina Parks crews. Planes are also being used to dump water onto the fire.

Smoke surrounding the torched knob of Pilot mountain. Crews will met briefly @ 8am & continue their method to suppress the fire @ the bottom of the mountain.



Officials say since last night the acres Burned has greatly increased. They’ll have an update on the damage at 10am. pic.twitter.com/HXWNfg69Q2 — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) November 29, 2021

When did it start?

Chris Wall, a firefighter with the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department, said the department got a call about the fire around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. He said two departments were sent out to the area of Three Bear Gully, where they made access to the fire on foot. The fire grew to about 60 acres that evening. In a matter of three days, the fire has grown four times that size.

What caused the fire?

North Carolina Forest Service Ranger Jimmy Holt said right now, crews don’t know how the fire started, but once the blaze is under control, law enforcement will investigate what caused it. Holt said the fire was discovered on Grindstone Trail.

When could the fire be out?

Holt said it could take several days to get the flames under control.

“We could expect the fire to continue for a couple of days. We’ll be here until it’s done, however long it takes,” he said Sunday.

The dry and windy weather conditions aren’t helping firefighters either. On Sunday, a cold front brought gusty winds to Surry County, and winds will continue to be a bit breezy through Monday. There's also virtually no chance for rain in our area until Sunday.

Next to nothing this month in the rain gauge... We average close to 3" for November.



Basically no rain in the forecast either. Next small chance comes by Sunday. Very bad trying to fight a wildfire. pic.twitter.com/50J3VsnOSU — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) November 29, 2021

Is there a threat to homes?

Fire officials said no one has been hurt and no buildings have been damaged. No homes have had to be evacuated either.

Holt said Surry County fire crews were providing protection to some buildings in the park on Saturday night.

How can people help?

Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham said firefighters could use the community’s help with donations of bottled water, snacks, Gatorade, and other items to stay hydrated. People can drop off the items at the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department on Key Street.

Cockerham also placed a ban on outdoor burning in Surry and surrounding counties.