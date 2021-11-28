State officials say they're seeing 'pockets' of reburn at Sauratown Mountain

North Carolina Forest Service Ranger Jimmy Holt said the reburn is in the interior of the mountain, deep inside where the fire was originally blazing.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from a previous story on a wildfire at Sauratown Mountain.

North Carolina Forest Service officials said they are seeing “pockets” of reburn at Sauratown Mountain Sunday.

North Carolina Forest Service Ranger Jimmy Holt said crews thought they had “mopped up the whole fire already”, but with dry conditions and suppression effort difficulty out at Sauratown Mountain, there were some hot spots that have reignited.

Holt said it’s in the interior of the mountain, deep inside where the fire was originally blazing.

Yadkin County crews are monitoring.

