WATCH LIVE | Pilot killed after plane crashes into tractor-trailer on I-85 in Davidson County

WFMY News 2 viewers sent video of the wreck showing first responders putting out flames.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A pilot was killed Wednesday when a plane crashed onto a highway in Davidson County, according to Sheriff Richie Simmons.

The plane went down and collided with a tractor-trailer on I-85 in Lexington at mile marker 91 to 88. Southbound lanes of the highway between exit 91 and exit 88 are closed. The road is not expected to reopen until after 8 p.m.

According to The FAA, it was a twin-engine Beechcraft Barron that crashed into the trailer near the Davidson County Airport around 5:35 p.m.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

WFMY News 2 viewer, Danny Kelleher, sent a video of the plane crash. The video shows first responders dousing flames with water. WFMY News 2 photographer Sean Higgins captured video of firefighters putting out flames on the tractor-trailer as well.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out if anyone else was on the plane, more details about the plane and the cause of the crash.