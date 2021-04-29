Preliminary report revealing cause of deadly Eden helicopter crash could come out in 12 days

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) arrived at the crash site Thursday morning to investigate.

EDEN, N.C. — Both the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating a deadly helicopter crash in Eden.

Investigators with the agencies arrived at the crash site near Rosewood Lane Thursday morning.

A spokesperson with the NTSB said it's very early in the investigation and at this point, the investigator is examining the aircraft and documenting the scene. This is considered the fact gathering stage, and the NTSB will not determine a cause today because it's too early in the investigation.



The spokesperson added the on-scene part of the investigation will take 2-3 days. A preliminary report should be issued in about 12 days, but the entire investigation can take 12-24 months.

Duke Energy confirmed the pilot of the helicopter died from the crash. Director of Rockingham County Emergency Services, Rodney Cates, said two other men escaped the wreckage with non-life threatening injuries. There are no updates on their conditions at this time.