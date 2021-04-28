Injuries reported after Duke Energy helicopter crash in Rockingham Co.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

EDEN, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a helicopter crash in Rockingham County.

Calls about the crash started coming in to the WFMY News 2 newsroom just after 1:30 p.m. The helicopter crashed near the Duke Energy plant at the intersection of Edgemont Road at Rosewood Lane, the Eden Police Department chief said.

Investigators said injuries were reported, but how many and the extent of the injuries is unknown.

Duke Energy released the following:

Shortly after 1 p.m. today, we received word of an incident near the Dan River Combined Cycle Station involving a Duke Energy helicopter. We are currently investigating the incident and are working with local emergency management officials. We will provide additional information as appropriate.



