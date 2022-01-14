City of Greensboro crews prepare streets ahead of winter storm

Road crews aren't the only busy ones this weekend. Greensboro businesses are seeing an uptick in shoppers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — City of Greensboro street maintenance teams began pre-treating roads Friday ahead of Sunday's winter storm.

About 10 city trucks laid salt brine along major streets. NCDOT handles highways and interstates like I-40.

The crews making preparations ahead of winter weather that could include sleet, freezing rain and snow.

Others have different ways of preparing for a few days inside. It's not just grocery and hardware stores seeing more customers. The ABC stores are busier too.

"We've actually seen an uptick in business starting Thursday as people started talking about the bad weather coming and we've been stocking our stores up. We're ready for customers here in Greensboro," Niegel Sullivan said.

Sullivan is the general manager for Greensboro ABC Stores.

Some turned to crafts rather than booze. Amanda Baughman at Gate City Yarns said her shop always gets busy before a storm.

"They'll come out and look around for supplies for that just in case they are without other forms of entertainment for a couple of days," Baughman said.

That entertainment is better enjoyed inside while the professionals work the keep the roads clear, during and after the storm.

"Yes, the ice is dangerous but the people driving on it are worse," Baughman said.