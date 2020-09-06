High Point city leaders focused on change toward equality

High Point Police Chief Kenneth Shultz played a recording of every officer denouncing police brutality.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The crowd stretched for more than a mile. Thousands of people from several races marching together for equality, “It inspired a feeling of hope that we can overcome these tragedies,” High Point Councilman Michael Holmes said.

The councilman and several other elected officials including Mayor Jay Wagner took part in Sunday's march and rally. High Point Police Chief Kenneth Shultz walked toward the front of the crowd alongside organizer Pastor Orrick Quick.

At the end of the march, the police chief played a recording of every High Point police officer denouncing police brutality a banner was then shown to the crowd with all the officer’s signatures, “That was awesome, I did not expect that,” said Pastor Quick.

On Monday, those same streets that were filled with protesters holding signs for racial equality and reform were crowded with cars and people simply walking around town, but the message has resonated with city leaders. Plans are already in place, some prior to the protest and death of George Floyd to work toward social equality.

“We still have a long way to go, there’s nothing perfect about the system now but we are seeing support and a buy-in (from several city leaders),” Mayor Pro Tem Chris Williams said.

The city has already created a diversity, equity, and inclusion position. It is also looking at additional de-escalation training for police officers.

“We are interested in that training for just that reason because we don’t want what is happening across the country to happen here in High Point,” Williams said.

The issues of racial injustice have gone on for years in High Point, according to Williams. He remembers being pulled over by police multiple times when he was younger for “doing nothing” but driving around town. Williams supports the police department and the men and women that serve the city but believes there are issues that need to be fixed.

“I would say it (racism) exists there, I think to say it does not would be naïve,” Williams said.

Both councilmen understand making changes within the police department and city hall will take time, maybe years but they believe there is now a sense of shared goals within the city. Councilman Holmes is also hoping to alter not only the training within the police department but is looking to make sweeping policy changes.

“My hope is once we get to the point of reforming on a structural level that those (people) that harbor those types of feelings and ideologies won’t be able to get into our police department,” Councilman Holmes said.