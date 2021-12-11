Public urged to stop flying drones, helicopters, planes above Sauratown Mountain wildfire

A private plane and helicopter flying on Friday forced a fire suppression helicopter to be grounded, Ranger Holt said, adding "this could cost firefighters' lives."

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency officials are urging the public to stop flying unauthorized drones, planes, and helicopters above the Sauratown Mountain Wildfire in Stokes County.

A private plane and helicopter flying near the wildlife on Friday forced a fire suppression helicopter to be temporarily grounded, slowing down efforts to put out the blaze, according to Jimmy Holt, county ranger with North Carolina Forest Service.

"This could cost firefighters' lives and slow down containment of the fire," Ranger Holt told WFMY News 2.

The official Hanging Rock Facebook page posted on Saturday that unauthorized drones have grounded fire suppression planes and helicopters above the Sauratown Mountain wildfire, although Holt could not confirm nor deny this.

A citizen was flying a drone near the wildfire Saturday to view the fall leaves, and fire officials had to ask the person to stop, according to Holt. Drones have been spotted several times near the blaze throughout the week.

The North Carolina Forest Service said Friday evening law enforcement rangers believe the fire started from an abandoned campfire.

Fortunately, the wildfire is 90% contained as of Saturday afternoon, Ranger Holt said. There was increased smoke visible Saturday above the area compared to Friday, but that is due to drier conditions with increased wind, Holt added.

"If there are drones in the area, they have to ground all aircraft until the drone is out of the area," said Holt.

The warning was also shared loud and clear in a Saturday NC Forest Service update: "Flying drones near wildfires is not safe. If YOU fly, we can’t."