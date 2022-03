The store will be in the Mendenhall Marketplace Shopping Center.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from February when Publix announced its new Greensboro location.

A new Publix is coming to High Point. The company announced its new location Friday.

Publix Super Markets, Inc. said it has secured a lease in the Mendenhall Marketplace Shopping Center on the southeast corner of Johnson Street and Skeet Club Road. The store will be approximately 48,000 square feet.