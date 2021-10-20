Randolph Co. Schools’ employees to get a $5,000 COVID-19 bonus

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Schools' employees will get a COVID-19 bonus.
The Randolph County Schools' Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution providing a one-time $5,000 bonus to full-time employees. District officials said new employees hired between Oct. – Jan. 10 will get a $2,500 bonus. Substitute qualify for a bonus as well, as long as they worked 20 full-time days between Oct. – Jan. of next year.
The district said the bonuses are meant to help retain current employees and bring in new staff at a time when it’s difficult for schools to build their staff.