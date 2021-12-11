RDU Airport reports 'major power outages,' impacting most flights

The outages are impacting Terminal 2, which includes major airlines like American, Delta, United, and Allegiant.

The outage is impacting Terminal 2, which includes the following airlines:

Air Canada

Alaska

Allegiant

American

Delta

Frontier

JetBlue

Spirit

Sun Country

United

Officials said water damage to an electrical breaker is what caused the outage.

Many of the morning flights are delayed, according to the airport's website. RDU's website shows later morning flights listed as "scheduled," but officials anticipate more delays and cancellations.

The outage is NOT impacting flights in Terminal 1, which is just Southwest passengers.

The airport said guests should check flight status before arriving.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to RDU Airport officials to learn more about when the outage could be restored, whether it is impacting incoming flights, and how passengers with connecting flights may be affected. We will update this story as soon as we have new information.