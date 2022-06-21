Recycling costs increase for Burlington residents in July

The city of Burlington will raise recycling fees to continue to provide pick-up services.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington residents will see recycling fees included on their monthly utility bill triple on July 1.

Their bills will be going from $2.90 monthly to a new rate of $6.90 monthly. With this new rate, the combined total cost for recycling and garbage pickup will be 13.97 monthly.

The city is mandated by NC State Law to collect and recycle aluminum cans, newspaper, office paper, and recyclable glass and plastic bottles.

The two reasons for the rate increase are changes in the aftermarket for recyclable plastic and the favorable contract for recycling services the city negotiated in 2012.

The previous negotiation was lower than other providers, but the company honored the contract as outside factors increased costs while providing the best service to residents.

The new contract locks in rates for five years with fee increases tied to the

Consumer Pride Index.