Marissa Faye Carter, 23, of Burlington is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student at the school.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A coach with the Burlington Christian Academy is accused of committing sexual acts with a student.

Carter is facing charges for one count of felony sex act with a student, and felony indecent liberties with a student.

