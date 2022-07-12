In 2 weeks, 3 Triad restaurants have closed due to staffing issues

Lexington Style Trimmings Barbecue, Ham's American Bar and Grille, and Rody's Tavern have all closed their eateries, saying they can't meet their staffing needs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three restaurants have closed across the Triad in the past two weeks.

All three restaurants said the closures are because of staffing issues.

Lexington Style Trimmings Barbecue

Lexington Style Trimmings Barbecue was the latest eatery to announce its closure. The restaurant said its last day would be July 30.

"Due to the lack of waitstaff and the continued struggle to find employees, Saturday, July 30 will be our last day operating the restaurant," Lexington Style Trimmings Barbecue posted on its Facebook page.

Due to the lack of waitstaff and the continued struggle to find employees Saturday July 30 th will be our last day... Posted by Lexington Style Trimmings BBQ on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Ham's American Bar and Grille

In High Point, Ham's American Bar and Grille announced it is permanently closed. Ham's has been a staple in the community since 1935 and this was their last location.

"Due to the financial hardship sustained during COVID and the inability to staff adequately, it is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that Ham's has closed permanently," Ham's posted on its Facebook page.

To All of Our Guests: Due to the financial hardship sustained during Covid and the inability to staff adequately, it is... Posted by Ham's American Bar and Grille at Palladium on Monday, July 11, 2022

Rody's Tavern

Then in June, Rody's Tavern in Greensboro closed its doors permanently. One day before the announcement, Rody's posted on Facebook that it was closed "due to inadequate staffing." The next day, the restaurant posted a longer message, thanking its customers over the years.

"We'll miss you! We hope to see each one of you very soon. Maybe on the other side of the bar," Rody's said in its post.