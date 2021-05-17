Retired Alamance County Sheriff’s deputy, Former NWA World Tag Team Champion dies

Don Kernodle recently retired from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. Kernodle was a former NWA World Tag Team Champion.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of their former deputies.

Don Kernodle, 71, recently retired from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. Kernodle was a former NWA World Tag Team Champion.

Steve Johnson, a writer for Slam Wrestling said he knew Kernodle or the “Kernodledoodle,” personally and that he was a "wonderful man."

He grew up in Burlington. Johnson said he held a notable collegiate wrestling career at Elon University before going pro.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office posted in part on Facebook, “His circle was wide, and he was loved by all. Don, thank you for sharing so much of yourself with us. You will be missed.”

Johnson said one of his tag team partners was Sgt. Slaughter. He talked about one of their historic matches at the Greensboro Coliseum.