RiverRun film festival will screen new movies at the Marketplace drive-in theatre

The coronavirus ended events with large gatherings. The 2020 RiverRun International Film Festival is hosting two events at Winston-Salem’s Marketplace drive-in.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic has canceled plenty of events around the Triad, including this year’s RiverRun International Film Festival. But now the festival has a different way to show a few of the movies slated to debut at the festival.

RiverRun says they are offering 2 movies at the Marketplace Drive-In in Winston-Salem.

Next Thursday, July 16, they will show "Late Night Shorts." It's 10 short films all in a row, but it is only recommended for adults.

On Thursday, July 21, the drive-in will show "Navigating Thru." A movie about a group of women attempting to hike the entire Appalachian Trail, which only about 25% of people who attempt it, accomplish.

Gates open each evening at 7:30 pm, and the movies start around 8:45 pm. Tickets are $20 per car or $30 per car for VIP parking. You can buy your tickets by visiting here.

