Drivers are asked to take an alternate route of travel.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The intersection of Deacon and Shorefair Drive will be closed due to a traffic crash, according to city officials.

According to the City of Winston-Salem, the intersection will be shut down for 3 to 4 hours.

A video was sent in to WFMY News 2 of a tractor-trailer on fire at the scene of the crash.