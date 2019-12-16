WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police have arrested three suspects after they held up a Dunkin Donuts early Monday.

Police say 19-year-old Tyrell Rashawn Gregory, 21-year-old Tyler Rashard Gregory, and 18-year-old Edwin Graciano, entered the Dunkin’ Donuts on Peters Creek Parkway shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday.

According to a release, the suspects pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded cash. The employee managed to escape and ran to the back of the shop.

The suspects could not open the register but stole food and beverages.

An officer later spotted the suspects’ car along Liberty Avenue and attempted a traffic stop. That’s when the suspects sped off.

The chase ended on Raleigh Avenue where police apprehended the suspects.

The suspects face a list of charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, possessing a stolen vehicle, and possessing a stolen firearm.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.

