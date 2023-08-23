x
Rockingham County attorney announces bid for Lt. Governor

Rockingham County attorney Seth Woodall is the latest to throw his name in the hat for the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor.
Credit: Seth Woodall's campaign
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Rockingham County attorney is the latest to throw his name in the hat for the North Carolina Lt. Governor race in 2024. 

Seth Woodall is seeking the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor. 

Woodall announced he's putting $1,000,000 toward his campaign. 

"I feel that I have a responsibility to use the blessings that have been provided to me to serve the people of our state. I intend to fully focus on and support the economic interests of the families in this state, both state and local law enforcement, the 2nd Amendment, the lives of the unborn, and better access to education for the children of this great state," Woodall said in a press release. 

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page has also announced his bid for the Lt. Governor Republican nomination. 

