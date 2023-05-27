Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page announces bid for lieutenant governor

Page has served as the sheriff of Rockingham County since 1998.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page announced he will be running for lieutenant governor of North Carolina in 2024 Saturday.

Page has served as the sheriff of Rockingham County since 1998.

He has over 30 years of law enforcement experience which includes criminal investigator, administrator, and patrolman.

He also served as President of the North Carolina Sheriff's Association from 2010-2011.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles Mark Walker announces 2024 gubernatorial run

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.