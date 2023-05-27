x
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page announces bid for lieutenant governor

Page has served as the sheriff of Rockingham County since 1998.
Credit: WFMY

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page announced he will be running for lieutenant governor of North Carolina in 2024 Saturday.

He has over 30 years of law enforcement experience which includes criminal investigator, administrator, and patrolman.

He also served as President of the North Carolina Sheriff's Association from 2010-2011.

Credit: WFMY

