Rockingham County Sheriff expands fingerprinting service to child care workers

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is now offering fingerprinting services to child care workers, according to a release.

Previously, due to the pandemic, fingerprinting services were limited to health care professionals, concealed carry permit applicants, and sex offenders as required by law.

The sheriff’s office said the limitations on fingerprinting were put in place in an effort to follow CDC recommendations and reduce social contact for the public and the sheriff’s office.