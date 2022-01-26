Rowan County retired teacher thanks her friend for winning $150,000

Nancy Linn credits her friend for suggesting she buy a Powerball ticket.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Nancy Linn won $150,000 in the lottery and she thanks her friend for convincing her to buy a ticket.

“My friend was stopping to get a Powerball ticket after we played bridge and she convinced me to get one too,” Linn said. “She even suggested I get the $3 ticket.”

Linn bought the $3 powerplay ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.

“I was so ecstatic I couldn’t even believe it,” Linn said. “I’m still in shock.”

Linn is a 72-year-old retired first-grade teacher and tennis coach. She said the win is especially meaningful to her because of her background in teaching.

“There are a lot of different organizations and people I know that could really use a pick-me-up,” Linn said.

She wants to use some of her winnings to remodel a bathroom, but she also plans to give back to people in need as well.