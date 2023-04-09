Defying the odds | Wilkesboro pastor returns to church on Easter Sunday after being declared brain dead last fall

Listeria nearly took Ryan Marlow's life last August. He continues to get stronger each day and recently was able to return to church.

WILKESBORO, N.C. — Sunday mornings at Grace Baptist Church in Wilkesboro haven't been the same without Pastor Ryan Marlow.

Last fall, listeria nearly took his life.

His wife's quick reaction likely saved his life just minutes before doctors donated his organs.

In the weeks and months since, he has been gone through rehab and is now back home with his wife and three children.

This Easter Sunday, inside the little brick church on the hill, the man who doctors once thought to be brain dead, found himself back in church.

"I'm partial but this is the best church there is, I believe. We love our people here and they love us back. They love Ryan as their pastor," said Ryan's wife, Megan Marlow.

She says his communication and motor skills are getting stronger.

This week, with some assistance, Ryan stood for the first time since August.

A moment, his wife says, even impressed the physical therapists.

"The first time just standing up off of his chair or a mat, so that was very exciting to get to see and he was so proud of himself, he just smiled real big," said Marlow.

Pastor Ryan, as he is still known by his church family, was not only the lead pastor, he was also the music director.

Although he may not be standing with the choir, just yet, you'll still find him leading them nearby.

"We actually live close to one another so we got to follow him coming here and I couldn't help but think what a blessing it is, like a tremendous blessing it is to have him back in our church and to see where God has brought him to and from, it's just amazing," said Kristin Staley.

Kristin Staley has known Ryan and his family for many years.

She says the uncertain journey he has traveled since August is nothing short of a miracle.

"Ryan has never put himself above anybody so with everything that has happened to him and to see how far he's come is just a blessing after blessing and a testimony for anybody," said Staley.

Soon they hope a speaking valve for his trachea will help Ryan do what he has been waiting months to once again, have the ability to do.

"He says after talking he wants to preach. Never mind food and walking, he just wants to talk and preach," said Marlow.

Ryan's wife Megan says he continues to get stronger everyday.