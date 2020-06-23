Hazy skies as Saharan dust reaches the Carolinas this weekend

No reason to panic, but folks with respiratory or breathing problems should pay attention

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've likely heard or seen a lot of chatter about a dust cloud that is heading toward the U.S. this week. It actually isn't anything new, and is very common too.

WFMY News 2's Christian Morgan said, "This time, in particular the dust content of the air is going to be very high as it reaches our area but there's still no reason or need to panic, but folks with breathing or respiratory issues should pay attention."

Officially called the "Saharan Air Layer" this dusty, sandy, dry air from the Sahara Desert routinely moves off the coast of Africa as winds blow from the East.

During the warmer season, meteorologists routinely analyze the concentration of this dusty air as it moves across the Atlantic because it can act to reduce tropical storm formation temporarily, by lowering water temperatures and increasing wind shear over the ocean.

On Tuesday afternoon, this plume of dust had reached the Caribbean from the Leeward Islands up to the Greater Antilles with hazy skies and reduced visibility. It was easy to see as a brown haze on satellite imagery.

From time to time dust moves off the coast of Africa and across the Atlantic but this time the dust content will be high and winds will be strong enough to carry it to the SE U.S. but it will take the better part of a week before it impacts us.

It'll reach the Carolinas mainly Saturday through Monday.

Over the weekend the sky won't be as clear with those bright Carolina blue skies like we're used to. We'll have sunshine but it could look a bit dull and hazy or smoky.

Sometimes this dust can make for some interesting sunsets, but could just as well make for a dull and gray sky at sunrise or sunset too.