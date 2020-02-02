WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Salem Parkway (formerly Business 40) in Winston-Salem is now open! The announcement came via the City of Winston-Salem Facebook page.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) told WFMY last week they planned to open the highway on Sunday.

RELATED: Business 40 in Winston-Salem slated to reopen this Sunday: NCDOT

A Pop-up party was held at BB&T Ballpark Saturday to celebrate before the big day. Attendees of the event got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to walk a section of the parkway before it officially opened Sunday.

Last week drivers told WFMY reporter Grace Holland they were happy the project was close to being done.

"I just thank God that it's happening, you know and appreciate it's working out, you know. I know everybody around this area will love it," said Willie Andrews.

"[I'm] very, very excited because it has been gosh, it seems like an eternity.

It just makes it very miserable to get around so hopefully, everybody will be in a better mood when they're driving," said Jennifer Tennyson who commutes to the city from Mount Airy.

One bar owner said he noticed a slowdown since the 1.2 mile stretch of Business 40 closed in November 2018. He can't wait for it to reopen.

"It's tremendous. I mean anything that impedes people from being able to move is frustrating, so if they can get here more easily I'm looking forward to it," said Benjamin Harris, the owner of Single Brothers on Trade Street.

The $99.2 million Business 40 improvement project included the construction of Business 40 and 11 new bridges and includes the following:

• Replacing the existing roadway pavement

• Modernizing entrance and exit ramps

• Replacing nine vehicular bridges and two pedestrian bridges

• Lengthening the acceleration and deceleration lanes between ramps

• Widening existing roadway shoulders and adding new shoulders

• Building portions of a multi-use path from Lockland Avenue to Liberty Street

Other stories:

Police searing for two men who robbed Greensboro barbershop

For the first time in over 900 years, Sunday is an extra rare palindrome day

Emails show the fallout from Trump's claims about Dorian