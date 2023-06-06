Need money for school? Try the non-traditional route, like your financial institution or employer

Scholarships aren't just for high school grads, they're for adult learners as well.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you’re going to school, finding scholarships can seem too overwhelming, but there is money out there, in places you may not expect.

“There is a lot of money out there and looking at some non-traditional means which means looking at your financial institution, your employer,” said James Grenon, Summit Credit Union VP of Administration.

For a little more than 20 years, Summit Credit Union (with locations in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Hickory, Oxford, and Raleigh) has been giving scholarships to its members.

“Summit Credit Union is honored to offer our scholarship program. Since our program’s inception, we've been able to award over $360,000,” said Grenon.

Just a few weeks ago, 56 people got a thousand dollars each. Lilly Nuzzo is one of them, she's about to start her second year at UNC-Charlotte.

“From my first year, I've learned a lot about college and the world, and independence, and one of the most important things I learned was having a financial head start. That's why I'm so grateful to have received the scholarship twice and all the support Summit has given me,” said Lilly Nuzzo

In the case of the Summit Credit Union, the scholarship money is for any accredited school, that includes junior colleges, and trade schools.

Finding those scholarships

Summit Credit Union’s Scholarship Application & Details: https://www.summitcu.org/learn/college-scholarships

Carolinas Credit Union Foundation (CCUF) Application & Scholarship Details (The CCUF administers our scholarship program as well as 22 other NC & SC credit unions. For the 2023-24 academic school year there were $590k scholarships awarded across 23 credit union scholarship funds.): https://carolinasfoundation.org/credit-union-scholarship-resource-center/

College Foundation of NC (CFNC) Scholarship & Grant Search: https://www.cfnc.org/pay-for-college/scholarship-search/