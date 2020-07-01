Four school districts have announced delays for Tuesday, January 7 due to the possibility for winter weather and include the following:
SCHOOL DELAYS
- Alleghany County Schools – Delayed 2 Hours Tuesday
- Carroll County Schools – Delayed 2 Hours Tuesday
- Danville Public Schools – Delayed 2 Hours Tuesday
- Patrick County Public Schools – Delayed 2 Hours Tuesday
Get the latest list of school delays
RELATED: Rain for Tuesday, Snow Mix Not Likely
RELATED: It's gotta be 'North Carolina weather!' A year of Triad Weather; 2019 in Review
For the latest list of school delays and updates for weather download the WFMY News 2 App.
The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.