Four school districts have announced delays for Tuesday, January 7 due to the possibility for winter weather and include the following:

SCHOOL DELAYS

Alleghany County Schools – Delayed 2 Hours Tuesday

Carroll County Schools – Delayed 2 Hours Tuesday

Danville Public Schools – Delayed 2 Hours Tuesday

Patrick County Public Schools – Delayed 2 Hours Tuesday

