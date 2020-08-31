Feeding the hungry through a pandemic and a special event

The Second Harvest Food Bank of NW North Carolina serves millions of meals each year but they need support.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — I'll bet you didn't know that the Second Harvest Food Bank of NW N.C. serves millions of meals a year. It's true. The number of people needing assistance is high in our area but the Second Harvest staff never stop.

"We already have nearly 300 clients that distribute food to hungry people everywhere and their supplies are stressed on a normal year but with the pandemic it has spiked," said Eric Aft of Second Harvest.

"Most don't realize the need in the Triad and surrounding areas. But part of our job is to make sure these organizations on the front lines of hunger are kept well stocked," continued Aft.

A SPECIAL EVENT TO HELP FEED OUR CITIZENS

A lot of that support comes from donations and fundraisers. Jeff Bacon, a chef for Second Harvest says an upcoming event called "Farm to Fourth" will help in the cause.

"We had this event in person last year but this year it is different. Basically, we got 7 of the top chefs in the area to come together and work on everything from the appetizers to the main course and dessert to offer a carry-out meal of incredible quality that you might not ever see coming into your home again," said Bacon.