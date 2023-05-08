'I should've handled it differently' | Apartments vandalized days after manager was caught on camera throwing soda on a child

Kim Jennings said she should have reacted after a group of kids, who do not live in Sedgefield Gardens, swam in an apartment complex pool, meant for residents only.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A greensboro apartment complex was vandalized just two days after a survellance video went viral.

The video allegedly shows a Greensboro apartment manager throwing a soda on a child before hitting him in the head.

The short video has garnered tens of thousands of views, online.

Kim Jenningsis the manager captured in the video.

She manages the Sedgefield Gardens Apartments just off of Merritt Drive.

That is where police say, the incident happened on Thursday.

Despite posted signs stating "no trespassing" and that residents are the only ones allowed to use the pool, Jennings said the child had been there before, on multiple occasions and was told to leave.

She apologized and said she regrets her actions.

"The other day, when he was out there, we asked him to leave, and he was mouthy, and I just, I had a soda in my hand, and I tossed it on him, and then I popped him. I did, I admit I did, and it was wrong. When you've done it and you've done it and you've done it and you've asked him not to come back," said Jennings. "I just reacted. But, I will say that I'm sorry that I did that. I should've handled it differently."

We talked to the alleged 11-year-old victim, Jace Lee-eury who admitted he and his sister have visited the pool before.

The family gathered for a small protest at the apartment complex.

The boy's father said there should never have been a reason to hit his child.

"Grandma allowed them to go to the pool because it's literally right in the next complex through the field, less than a two minute walk." said Robert Lee-eury.

'"She said not to come back this time. The other time she never said not to come back, so that's why we kept going. Because, it's summer it's hot and it's a pool," said Jace Lee-eury.

Greensboro police charged Jennings with two counts of simple assault on a child and has a court date set for next month.

Jennings says the owners of the complex are supporting her after the incident.

Residents of the apartment complex said that Jennings has never given them any trouble and they felt the children disobeying the her request to leave was "disrespectful."