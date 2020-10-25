Campaign officials said Doug Emhoff will speak about Biden and Harris’ plans to put working families first and fight for North Carolinians every step of the way.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sen. Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff is set to campaign in Winston-Salem and Boone, NC Monday.

The event will start at 12 noon.

According to the Biden-Harris campaign, the visit is to encourage North Carolinians to vote early for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Campaign officials said Emhoff will headline “Biden for President North Carolina Early Voter Mobilization Events” along with local leaders to urge people to cast their ballot during the state’s in-person early vote period, which lasts until October 31.

“Each event will highlight the stakes of the election and build on the momentum in North Carolina so far to put Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House,” read a statement in a news release.

Officials have not released details as to the exact location of the event but say to RSVP on the campaign’s website.

