GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police confirm four people were shot this afternoon.

It happened near the corner of Martin Luther King Jr Drive and Randolph avenue.

Police say the shooting happened at 3:29 p.m. Four males were hit, there is currently no information on their ages.

They were all driven to a nearby hospital in a private car. There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story, follow us on-air and online for the latest.

