2 people shot near NC A&T's campus; school issues Aggie Alert

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have been dispatched to North Dudley Street in reference to a shooting involving two victims on Friday morning.

Police say North Dudley Street between Bluford Street and East Lindsay Street is closed in all directions due to an ongoing investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid this area for the foreseeable future.

NC A&T sent an Aggie Alert to staff and students shortly after 7 a.m.

Shortly after, the Aggie Alert system shared information about a possible suspect.