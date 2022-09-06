Silver alert: Have you seen this man?

A silver alert was issued for 76-year-old Amos Stewart

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A silver alert was issued for a missing 76-year-old man with a cognitive impairment.

Amos Stewart was reported missing by his family. He was last seen in the 2700 block of Hyde Street in Burlington wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and a green baseball hat with the letter "S' on the front.

Stewart is approximately 5'8 and about 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was driving a tan-colored 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van with NC registration TPK-8607 and a dent in the rear bumper.

There is no specific information on where he might be located at this time.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation and is asked to call (336) 229-3500.