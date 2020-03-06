Six arrested for bringing weapons to downtown Greensboro protest

Greensboro police said they recovered six guns and a baseball bat from the individuals.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said six people were arrested for bringing weapons to the fourth night of George Floyd protests downtown on Tuesday.

According to a release, officers noticed several men together in the crowd, and at least one of them was armed with a gun. Police said just as the peaceful protest was beginning to disperse, the men separated from the crowd. Police said the men tried to run from officers when they were approached.

Police were able to take the five individuals into custody and said they recovered six guns off of them. Police said one of the men collided with a police car while trying to run away and injured his ankle. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released and then transported to the Guilford County Jail.

In a separate incident, police said a man was observed in the crowd armed with a baseball bat. Police took him into custody without incident.

The individuals arrested and their charges are as follows: