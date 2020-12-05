HIGH POINT, N.C. — Slane Hosiery Mills in High Point announced it will layoff 288 workers.

The company makes socks for Nike along with other products. The company said its downsizing its facilities located on South Centennial Street and Fairfield Road in High Point. The layoffs begin on Monday, May 18. The company said it has already notified impacted workers.

The company also said the downsizing is a direct result of an unexpected downturn in business and other business impacts related to the coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

RELATED: Get your stimulus payment faster: 1 day left to get paid through direct deposit

RELATED: These 5 sisters are all nurses, with 4 on the front lines fighting coronavirus

RELATED: Workplace worries mount as US tracks new COVID-19 cases

RELATED: Your stimulus payment less than you expected? Here's why.

RELATED: 'I've learned to take this obstacle and turn it into an opportunity' | Only restaurant still open inside Greensboro mall eager for Tuesday reopening

RELATED: Global-chain Lidl offers customers free groceries through safe shopping contest at Triad stores

RELATED: Greensboro Virus Relief grants nearly $2 million to nonprofits to help with coronavirus impact

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775