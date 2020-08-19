'I'm either completely stupid or genius'| Triad small business owners open new establishments during a pandemic

They want others to know it's possible to open a successful business during a pandemic.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Any business owner will tell you, operating during a pandemic is not easy.

So imagine starting a business right now.

Well two small businesses in the Triad decided to take the leap of faith.

Ample socially distanced seating outside and limited seats inside, all things Sean Scott had to consider when opening Known Coffee shop in last week.

“So I'm either completely stupid or genius so I guess we'll see in about 6 months,” Scott said.



Scott closed his successful coffee shops in Florida, he'd operated for ten years to start new in Winston-Salem.

He opened his new shop inside Campus Gas.

“I had been looking at downtown and opening my own shop and had a lease in hand then COVID-19 hit,” Scott said. “So I thought it’d be wise not to invest so much money in a start up right now. That paired with their location and established brand was a much smarter move.”

Scott said it's been quite the adjustment doing so during a pandemic.

“In Florida I had a lot of musicians. I had a lot of non-profits doing events. We had block parties,” Scott said. “So all those things are on hold right now.”

David Roberson co-owner of The Pipe and Pint said he and his father transformed a rundown High Point home into a cigar shop.

“It was difficult I know that,” Robertson said. “But It worked out.”



It took eight months to turn the home along North Main Street into a lounge with a humidor.

“We went through and demolished some walls and put new flooring down,” Robertson said.



Robertson said helping to revitalize this part of the city is working in their favor, even during trying times.

“We've seen an uptick even though the pandemic is going on,” Robertson said. “People are wanting to enjoy their cigars.”



They're limiting the number of people inside and offering outdoor seating. Afresh business model for businesses both old and new.

Scott is offering an online coffee subscription service for those who aren't ready to get out.



Both men said they can't wait to host events and expand their offerings.

They want others to know it's possible to open a successful business during a pandemic.

