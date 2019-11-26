GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Smith High School teacher faces charges of raping a student, according to Greensboro Police.

Police say 57-year-old Daniel Webster Smith, Jr. is a JROTC instructor at the school. He's accused of Felony Second-Degree Rape of a 17-year-old female student.

His bond was set to $110,000. He appears in court later today. WFMY News 2 crews will be there.

This is a developing situation. Check with us on-air and online for the latest information.



Western Alamance High Teacher Charged After Investigators Uncover Indecent Messages With Students: Sheriff

NC teacher accused of having sex with student found dead along with her husband

Assistant principal accused of having sexual relationship with students pleads guilty