Wet snow may fall in the Triad before daybreak Thursday

Snow could accumulate up to 1" in some areas

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We need to be watching the possibility of rain changing into wet snow around the Triad for early Thursday morning. This is a system that seems to be trending in a more snowy direction for us, and could lead to some accumulating snowfall for the area generally between 12am and 5am Thursday. Here's what the WFMY Weather Team is tracking.

THE SETUP:

Low pressure is tracking our way from the south in the Gulf of Mexico and will hug the east coast with plenty of moisture. Rain will arrive early in the day well to our south, but approach the Piedmont by Wednesday evening. We'll be cold on Wednesday but not cold enough for snow yet. As the low pressure area moves off the coast by early Thursday morning it will be able to wrap some cold air in the Piedmont which may be enough to change the cold rain over to snow after midnight.

Temperatures will be just above freezing, but there's likely to be enough cold air above the ground to allow for a changeover to snow for a few hours. How long that lasts and how hard it comes down will determine whether or not we see any accumulation, and how much.

TIMING:

Wednesday AM- Early Afternoon: Mostly cloudy, a few sprinkles or stray showers. Rain mostly stays south of the Triad.

Wednesday PM - Midnight: Scattered rain arrives in the Piedmont from the south, becoming more widespread late.

Midnight Thursday- 5 AM: Rain changes over to wet snow, mainly north of Asheboro, a few flakes could mix south of Asheboro, but mainly staying cold rain

HOW MUCH?

At this point, we're not expecting big accumulations with this system since temperatures will be riding the line of freezing or just above. The better chance for accumulation will be mainly north of I-40 and up along the NC/VA border. In those areas to the north, a coating to 1" of snow will be possible, to the south a trace to 1/2" could be possible.

This is not a guaranteed snowfall by any means, but the trends the last 24 hours have changed quite dramatically and is looking more likely.

If these trends continue we'll of course adjust our forecast up as needed.

IMPACTS:

Temperatures will be borderline freezing overnight into Thursday morning which may limit the amount of accumulation and likely also limit the amount of travel issues with this system.

Light accumulations, even up to 1" look possible now in our northern counties. If trends continue to head upward, then slushy roads will be possible for Thursday morning. Downed trees or power issues are not expected with this system as of now, but we'll continue to monitor the forecast.

Rain moves in tomorrow evening and may change over to a period of snow after midnight through early AM Thurs. Light accumulation on grassy/elevated surfaces mainly to our north will be possible.



Not expecting any widespread travel issues, but we'll keep a close eye on it. pic.twitter.com/EEc1unrETS — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) January 26, 2021

WHAT TO DO:

Overall, this is not shaping up to be a big winter storm and more so just some fun flakes to see late Wednesday night and early Thursday.

It's always a good idea to make sure your electronics are charged up just in case you were to briefly lose power, but those impacts are not expected with this system currently.