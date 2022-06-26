'She did not deserve this' | Son of High Point shooting victim urging mother's killer to come forward

Christina Mallicoat was shot and killed Thursday night in High Point. Her son Luke said someone rode up on a bicycle or scooter, trying to rob her, and opened fire.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man is urging the person who shot and killed his mother outside their home Thursday to come forward.

"My mom innocently sat on her own front porch and was murdered. She did not deserve this," said Luke Mallicoat.

Mallicoat said on Thursday night, his mother Christina Mallicoat was resting on the porch of their Qubein Avenue home when he heard her yell from outside.

"I heard my mom shout from outside, 'Luke get out here this guy is trying to rob me,'" said Luke Mallicoat.

Luke said he went outside with his hunting rifle to find a man firing shots at his mother. According to Luke, the man rode up to their home on either a bicycle or a scooter.

"I saw my mom trying to grab ahold of his shirt (to) like stop him," Luke said. "By the time I was already out by the tree over there he already had a gun and was firing."

Luke said some of the bullets nearly missed him. High Point police said Christina was taken to Baptist Hospital and later died from her injuries. Now, Luke is alone having to deal with funeral expenses and not knowing who took his mother's life.

According to Luke, his mother was an ordained minister and a kind person.

"She would want to be remembered for caring for other people because she would always give you anything and always be there for anybody," he said. "She was the sweetest person you could ever know."

Now he's urging the person responsible for his mother's death to come forward.