Stokes County 8th grader dies by suicide

Kallie Fagg went to Southeastern Stokes Middle School. Her father said she was "beautiful inside and out."

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A Stokes County community is mourning after a child took her own life.

An eighth-grader died by suicide this week, the Stokes County Schools superintendent confirmed with WFMY News 2. Kallie Fagg went to Southeastern Stokes Middle School.

The superintendent said extra counselors are on campus Thursday to help students and staff grieve and process what happened. It is the first week of school for students.

Kallie's father shared a statement with WFMY News 2 that reads in part, "My daughter was beautiful inside and out and so full of love, despite losing her mother at eight. She just wanted to love and be loved. It’s time we as parents put down the phones that babysit our children and teach our kids to stand up, be compassionate, empathetic, and loving human beings."

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is there to help anyone who is having suicidal thoughts.

The Mayo Clinic offers tips on how trusted adults can help teens overcome suicidal thoughts.

Acknowledge negative feelings and offer support. If your child is going through a tough time, listen to them and let them know you are there to help. Look for ways to offer problem-solving and coping techniques. Be honest. Ask them how they are doing and review past challenging experiences. Talk about how they overcame those challenges. Gently remind them that things will get better. Promote social connectivity. Find ways to connect more as a family and look for other healthy connections to override feelings of loneliness. Ask questions and have conversations. Be proactive and ask what's wrong. If you're worried about your child hurting themselves, be direct and ask, "Are you thinking about hurting yourself?" Seek professional help. There are many treatment options for people having suicidal thoughts. The Mayo Clinic says more than 90% of people who commit suicide have one or more treatable mental illnesses.

