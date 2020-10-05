NORTH CAROLINA, USA — State parks in North Carolina which were ordered closed under the stay-at-home order, reopened Saturday under certain restrictions.

Parks such as Pilot Mountain State Park and Hanging Rock State Park are now reopened but are open with some areas still closed.

Pilot Mountain State Park reopened its river section, and some of its mountain section trails, but are operating with the summit area, park office, and all camping spaces still closed.

Hanging Rock State Park reopened its trails, some restrooms, and boat access to Dan River, but still have its swim beach, visitor center, and camping spaces closed. The park also is not allowing boat rentals and concession stands.

Other parks such as Lake Norman State Park are operating under similar plans with only trails, restrooms and its boat ramp open.

All state parks which were closed are now reopen with the start of Phase 1 under Gov. Cooper’s reopening plan, except Gorges State Park which will reopen Wednesday.

Families are encouraged to maintain six feet, step to the side of a trail, wait at the end of a bridge, to not enter restrooms until others have cleared out, to touch as few surfaces as possible and to not share phones or cameras with other visitors.

Campgrounds are expected to open May 22.

Visit the North Carolina State Parks website for more information.

