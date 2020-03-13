GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Center in downtown Greensboro has postponed its grand opening due to the coronavirus. The performing arts center also said it has canceled donor events at this time.

They released the following statement:

“While we are all disappointed, we made this decision out of concern for the safety of all residents of Greensboro which is our priority.”

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts said it will reschedule when plans are finalized.

