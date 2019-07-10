STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A desperate search Sunday to find a missing teenager as the Stokes County Fire Marshal's office says more than 100 first responders are searching wooded areas for 15-year-old Cheyenne Sizemore.

Around 1:30 today, they got a call that she went missing from her home near south stokes school road.

The sheriff's office is also investigating, and sources could not say if they thought she was in any danger at this time.

If you have seen her, please call 9-1-1.

