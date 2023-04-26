Stokes County high school student dies in crash, school district says

Stokes County School officials said Blake Hughes, a Stokes Early College High School senior, was killed in a crash on the way to play in a sporting event.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A senior at a Stokes County high school died in a crash Wednesday, according to school officials.

Stokes County School officials said it happened as baseball player Blake Hughes was on the way to a game at South Stokes High School.

Due to this crash, the game was canceled.

School officials said Hughes plans to play baseball at Rockingham Community College.

Please keep this Stokes County School community, friends, and the family of the Hughes in your thoughts.

South Stokes High School posted the following message following the crash:

Saura families, due to a tragic incident in our community tonight, we have canceled all sporting events and games at South Stokes High School. We will provide more information as it becomes available. Thank you for understanding.

The district said there will be counseling offered at the school Thursday.

This story is developing.

Saura families, due to a tragic incident in our community tonight, we have canceled all sporting events and games at South Stokes High School. We will provide more information as it becomes available. Thank you for understanding. — South Stokes HS (@SauraPride) April 26, 2023

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.