Stokes County high school student dies in crash, school district says

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A senior at a Stokes County high school died in a crash Wednesday, according to school officials.
Stokes County School officials said it happened as baseball player Blake Hughes was on the way to a game at South Stokes High School.
Due to this crash, the game was canceled.
School officials said Hughes plans to play baseball at Rockingham Community College.
Please keep this Stokes County School community, friends, and the family of the Hughes in your thoughts.
South Stokes High School posted the following message following the crash:
Saura families, due to a tragic incident in our community tonight, we have canceled all sporting events and games at South Stokes High School. We will provide more information as it becomes available. Thank you for understanding.
The district said there will be counseling offered at the school Thursday.
This story is developing.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.