Stokesdale Elementary student hit by car while boarding school bus

Guilford County Schools said the child was hit by a car while getting on a stopped school bus Thursday morning.

STOKESDALE, N.C. — Guilford County Schools said a Stokesdale Elementary student was hit by a car while boarding a stopped school bus Thursday morning.

GCS said they are unable to share any additional details about the injured child.

GCS said they have a crisis team at Stokesdale Elementary at the school to support the students.

We're working to get more information about the student's condition and how the accident happened. Check back for updates.

