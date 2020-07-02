RALEIGH, N.C. — Strong storm winds caused a big road sign over I-440 in Raleigh to dismantle Thursday.
CBS affiliate WNCN reports the video was captured by Christopher Buchanan around 2:30 p.m. The video shows traffic as it is approaching Glenwood Avenue on Interstate-440 west.
As cars in the right two lanes prepared to come to a stop due to the heavy rain, the road sign from overhead blew apart.
In the shocking video, you can even see a piece of the road sign hit a blue car.
