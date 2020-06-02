GREENSBORO, N.C. —
10:45 a.m. Thursday:
A tornado warning was issued for Davie County. It's expected to end at 11:30 a.m. We haven't gotten any reports of damage from emergency communications.
10:20 a.m. Thursday:
Much of the Triad is under a Tornado Watch.
10 a.m. Thursday:
Several Triad school districts announce early dismissal due to the threat of severe weather.
A look at the day:
Heavy rain is likely to come in multiple rounds on Thursday from morning until night. This will create flooding. It's a bigger flooding threat than we usually see here in the Triad, especially during the winter, according to Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley.
Timeline:
- Thursday morning: Bands of heavy rain begin
- Thursday midday: Occasional heavy rain continues
- Thursday afternoon: Line of severe thunderstorms possible, flooding likely, damaging winds possible
- Thursday evening: Storms exit, but rain continues, flooding threat continues
- Friday morning: Rain exits, but rivers rise
- Friday afternoon: Dry weather, but rivers are peaking